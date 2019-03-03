Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Saturday removal precautionary

Chisenhall (leg) avoided serious injury Saturday and isn't expected to miss much time, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

He left after his lone at-bat due to leg tightness. "It was just an awkward morning and the thing is it's March 2, so we just wanted to be careful," Chisenhall said. The former Indians outfielder is expected to serve as Pittsburgh's primary right fielder while Gregory Polanco (shoulder) mends for the first month or two of 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories