Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Saturday removal precautionary
Chisenhall (leg) avoided serious injury Saturday and isn't expected to miss much time, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
He left after his lone at-bat due to leg tightness. "It was just an awkward morning and the thing is it's March 2, so we just wanted to be careful," Chisenhall said. The former Indians outfielder is expected to serve as Pittsburgh's primary right fielder while Gregory Polanco (shoulder) mends for the first month or two of 2019.
More News
-
Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Leaves with general tightness•
-
Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Frontrunner to start in right field•
-
Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Comes to terms with Pirates•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Return not imminent•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Making steady progress•
-
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Transferred to 60-day DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...