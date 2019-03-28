Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Sidelined Opening Day

Chisenhall (hand) is not in the Opening Day lineup against the Reds.

He was optimistic he might be able to get back in time for Opening Day, but Melky Cabrera will instead get the start in right field, batting seventh. The Pirates have an off day Friday, so perhaps after the extra two days of rest he will be ready to return this weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories