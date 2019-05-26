Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Still battling calf soreness

Chisenhall (calf) is taking a break from his rehab since his left calf is still sore, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Chisenhall was given a few days off from his rehab assignment for non-injury related reasons last week, but this time around it's due to the ongoing calf issue. The 30-year-old has missed the entirety of the season to this point and remains without a timeline for his return.