Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Taking BP on Tuesday
Chisenhall (calf) will run and take batting practice Tuesday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Chisenhall was pulled from his rehab assignment after dealing with tightness in his calf, though it appears that he's beginning to ramp up his baseball activities once again. If Tuesday's drills go well, he's expected to participate in more "side-to-side stuff" Wednesday, per Brink.
