Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Timetable remains uncertain
Chisenhall (finger) will be reevaluated in 10 days, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Chisenhall was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a fractured right index finger. The outfielder was originally handed a 4-to-6 week recovery timeline, but medical director Todd Tomczyk said it would be "inaccurate right now" to say he'll be sidelined for that long. Chisenhall will be shut down for the next 10 days before being reassessed. In the meantime, look for Melky Cabrera, who is starting in right field Thursday, and Pablo Reyes to see the majority of opportunities while Chisenhall is sidelined.
