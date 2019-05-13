Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: To begin rehab stint Tuesday

Chisenhall (calf) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Chisenhall figures to need at least a handful of games in the minor leagues before coming off the injured list, considering he hasn't played thus far in 2019. He'll be a candidate for starts at the hot corner once deemed healthy, with Colin Moran and Jung Ho Kang struggling to get the job done.

