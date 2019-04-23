Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: To play infield, outfield in minors
Manager Clint Hurdle said Chisenhall (finger) would receive time at first and third base during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis in addition to his normal duties in the corner outfield, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Chisenhall's broken right index finger is fully healed, but he could stay on the rehab assignment for close to the full 20 days in order to pick up at-bats after the injury sidelined him for the past month. With Gregory Polanco (shoulder) beating him back from the IL and Corey Dickerson (shoulder) and Starling Marte (abdomen) also entering the outfield mix at some point down the road, Chisenhall will take reps the two corner-infield spots in an effort to improve his playing-time outlook upon returning. Chisenhall broke into the big leagues as a third baseman, so he should have a fairly seamless transition as he gets familiar with infield work again.
