Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Transferred to 60-day IL

Chisenhall (calf) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Chisenhall has been out all season, first with a broken finger and now with calf soreness. He's currently on a non-injury-related break from his latest rehab assignment. The transaction has no effect on his return timeline, as he's already missed 60 days. It's not clear when he's actually expected to return.

