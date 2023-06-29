White (thumb) was reinstated from Triple-A Indianapolis' 60-day injured list Monday and assigned to the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

Though White opened the season on Indianapolis' IL, he was never a serious candidate to join the Pirates' top affiliate when healthy, given that he's yet to even debut at the Single-A level. He should eventually make his way to Single-A Bradenton later this summer, but for now, the Pirates want the outfield prospect to get some steady playing time in the FCL now that he's healthy again. Since making a full recovery from left thumb surgery and beginning a rehab assignment in the FCL on June 5, White is slashing .327/.413/.455 with a home run and five stolen bases over 63 plate appearances at the rookie-ball level.