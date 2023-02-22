White (elbow/hamstring) isn't expected to face any restrictions during minor-league spring training, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
The 64th overall pick of the 2021 first-year player draft, White has thus far played just nine career games in the minor leagues. He missed most of the 2022 campaign while recovering from a UCL injury to his elbow as well as the hamstring injury, but he appears to have made a full recovery over the offseason. Expect the 20-year-old outfielder to open the 2023 campaign at Single-A Bradenton.