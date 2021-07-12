The Pirates have selected White with the 64th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

White is a rare three-sport athlete who is committed to Penn State to play baseball and wide receiver (he also played basketball in high school in Pennsylvania). At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, he stands out for his physicality and plus power potential from the right side. While he has turned in plus run times, speed may not be a big part of his game in five or six years, so he could end up in right or left field. He has struggled with strikeouts at times, but his swing isn't long and once he is able to focus fully on baseball, the hope is that he will be able to make more consistent contact.