White (thumb) began a rehab assignment June 5 with the Pirates' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and has gone 7-for-37 (.189 average) with a 5:16 BB:K through nine games.

White remains on Single-A Bradenton's 60-day injured list after he underwent surgery on his left thumb in late March, but he looks to be on the cusp of his full-season debut now that he's gotten some reps under his belt in the FCL. The 64th overall pick of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft has played in just 20 total games during his young professional career while tending to multiple injuries.