Pirates' Luis Escobar: Added to 40-man roster
Escobar was added to the Pirates' 40-man roster Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The 21-year-old right-hander has yet to advance past the low levels of the minor leagues, so he's still a ways off, but Escobar is now protected from next month's Rule 5 draft. He battled some walk issues with Low-A West Virginia last season but struck out 29.9 percent of the batters he faced and allowed just nine homers in 131.2 innings, resulting in a 3.52 FIP.
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....