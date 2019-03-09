Pirates' Luis Escobar: Heads to Triple-A
The Pirates optioned Escobar to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.
Considering Escobar hasn't pitched above the Double-A level, he wasn't a serious candidate to win an Opening Day role with the Pirates. He'll likely occupy a spot in the Indianapolis rotation throughout 2019 after turning in a 4.24 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 128.1 innings between Double-A Altoona and High-A Bradenton a season ago.
