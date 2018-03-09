Escobar will open the 2018 season at High-A Bradenton.

The Pirates optioned some minor leaguers from big-league camp on Friday, with Escobar being among them. Despite not having pitched above Low-A, the Pirates added Escobar to the 40-man roster earlier this offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, which illustrates how much they value him. Improving his command and secondary pitches will be critical if he hopes to remain a starter. If he scuffles, the Pirates may be tempted to fast-track him as a reliever, as he is taking up a 40-man roster spot and might be two or three years away from being ready to start in the majors.