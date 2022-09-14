Ortiz didn't factor into the decision in a 1-0 win over the Reds during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, allowing only one hit and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

The 23-year-old was extremely impressive in his big-league debut, tossing 56 of 83 pitches for strikes and exiting one out short of a quality start. Ortiz has the stuff to back up that performance -- he reached 100 mph with his fastball six times in the game while mixing in a slider and changeup, and his final fastball of the night popped 99.9 mph -- and after posting a 138:38 K:BB through 124.1 innings in the high minors this season, the breakout prospect appears on track to claim a spot in the Pirates' 2023 rotation, if not for the final weeks of 2022.