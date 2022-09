Ortiz will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Ortiz has served as a starter in the minors this year, and he was promoted to Indianapolis at the beginning of September. Over 26 appearances (25 starts) between the Double-A and Triple-A clubs, he's posted a 4.34 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 124.1 innings. The right-hander will likely start one of the two games during the Pirates' doubleheader against the Reds on Tuesday.