Ortiz did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks over five innings against the Yankees. He struck out five.

Ortiz held the Yankees scoreless through four innings, but an error and a couple of hits in the bottom of the fifth cost Ortiz both an earned run and an unearned run. Even so, he was in line for the victory before the bullpen blew the game. The flamethrowing rookie has looked good for the Pirates so far, allowing just one earned run in 10.2 innings of work with 10 punchouts. He will likely face the Cubs this weekend if he sticks around in the rotation.