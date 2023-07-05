The Pirates optioned Ortiz to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Ortiz has surrendered 10 runs over eight innings across his last two starts with Pittsburgh, and he'll now return to Triple-A in order to get back on track. If Ortiz is able to put up numbers similar to his 2.23 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in Triple-A, he could certainly find himself back in the majors relatively quickly. In the meantime, Yohan Ramirez will come up from Indianapolis to fill Ortiz's roster spot, and it's unclear who will fill the empty spot in Pittsburgh's rotation.