Ortiz was returned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Ortiz served as the 29th man during Tuesday's doubleheader against the Reds and allowed a hit and three walks while striking out five in 5.2 scoreless innings during his start in the nightcap. In spite of his encouraging performance, he'll head back to the minors for now. If the Pirates need an extra starter at some point over the final few weeks of the regular season, Ortiz will likely be one of the top names in consideration to fill in.