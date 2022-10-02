Ortiz (0-2) took the loss to the Cardinals on Saturday, allowing six runs on three hits while striking out none and walking three over two-thirds of an inning.

It was an extremely rough outing for Ortiz who allowed a two-run single from Albert Pujols and a grand slam from Corey Dickerson before being pulled. This was the fourth appearance for the year for Ortiz, who had pitched well in his prior outings. In his three previous appearances, he allowed two runs in 15.1 innings for a 1.17 ERA. It now sits at 4.50 after Saturday's clunker.