The Pirates recalled Ortiz from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.
Pittsburgh returned Ortiz to Triple-A on Wednesday after he served as the 29th man for a doubleheader with the Reds the day prior, but he'll be able to rejoin the big club less than a week after being optioned due to JT Brubaker (arm) landing on the injured list Sunday in a corresponding move. Ortiz will presumably be the top candidate to step into the rotation Tuesday against the Yankees in place of Brubaker after an impressive showing in his MLB debut last week. The hard-throwing right-hander topped 100 miles per hour on six occasions in his start versus the Reds, tossing 5.2 scoreless frames while striking out six.