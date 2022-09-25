Ortiz (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Cubs, allowing a run on one hit and two walks while striking out seven in 4.2 innings.

It was a bit of a tough-luck loss for Ortiz on Sunday as he left the scoreless game with two outs and one on in the fifth and reliever Manny Banuelos gave up a homer, crediting Ortiz with an earned run. He fanned six of the first 10 batters he faced and did not give up another hit after allowing the first batter of the game to single. The 23-year-old has allowed only five hits in 15.1 innings across his first three big-league starts, compiling a 1.17 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB in that span. His next and final start of the season will likely come next weekend in St. Louis.