Oviedo (1-1) threw an inning while allowing one run (zero earned) on one hit and a walk but picked up the win against the Giants on Friday.

Oviedo was called upon to pitch in the 11th and allowed the Giants to retake the lead on a RBI single by Austin Slater. The Pirates were able to tack on two in the bottom half of the inning and escape with a victory, which allowed him to pick up his first career major league win. Oviedo has still shown massive struggles through his first eight appearances, surrendering 11 runs in 12.2 innings while owning a 7.82 ERA and 1.58 WHIP.