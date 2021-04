Oviedo struck out one batter in a scoreless eighth inning of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Cubs.

The Rule 5 pick mixed a mid-90s mph fastball with a low-80s off-speed pitch to keep the Cubs guessing. The 21-year-old, who had never pitched above High-A ball prior to Saturday, showed why the team acquired the former Cleveland pitcher from the Mets over the winter. He's expected to appear in low leverage situations, at least until he gains a bit more experience in the majors.