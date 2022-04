Oviedo (ankle) will report to Double-A Altoona to continue his minor-league rehab assignment, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Oviedo appeared in two games with Low-A Bradenton over the past week and will now move up to Altoona to continue his rehab work. The 22-year-old is returning from a sprained right ankle and could be activated from the injured list after one or two appearances at Double-A.