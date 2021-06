Oviedo was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Oviedo hasn't pitched since Sunday, and he's apparently been dealing with an injury that will force him to miss additional time. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but right-hander Trevor Cahill (calf) was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move.