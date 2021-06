Oviedo (quadriceps) has resumed all throwing activities off the mound, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Oviedo resumed throwing on flat ground and the slope of the mound last week, but he's been able to ramp up his intensity recently. The right-hander is slated to join the Pirates for their upcoming road trip against the Cardinals, and he'll face hitters in St. Louis. If his live batting practice session goes well, Oviedo could be nearing his return to game action.