Oviedo (quadriceps) has resumed throwing on flat ground and the slope of the mound, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Oviedo landed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain Thursday, but he was able to start throwing again less than a week later. A better timetable for the right-hander's return could come into focus once he's cleared to throw a full bullpen session and resume running.