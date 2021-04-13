Oviedo surrendered five earned runs on five hits and two walks in 1.2 innings of a 6-2 loss to San Diego on Monday. He failed to record a strikeout.

The Rule 5 pickup currently offers a live fastball and hard-breaker slider but may need to add a slower breaking ball to improve his results. The team used him to start the sixth inning of a tie game, showing confidence in the 21-year-old, but based on the results, his next time out will likely be in a less stressful circumstance. He threw just 25 of 47 pitches for strikes against the Padres.