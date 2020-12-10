Oviedo was traded from the Mets to the Pirates for a player to be named later or cash, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

The Mets selected Oviedo with the ninth pick in Thursday's Rule 5 draft and then quickly flipped him to the Pirates. Oviedo was once a top-200 prospect as a member of Cleveland's organization but has battled arm injuries and command issues in recent years. However, he was recently sitting in the mid-90s with his fastball in winter ball. Look for him to pitch out of the Pirates' bullpen in 2021.