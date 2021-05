Oviedo allowed two walks and one hit in two scoreless innings of a 3-0 loss to St. Louis on Sunday.

The Rule 5 pick pitched for the first time since April 15. In the two outings since he gave up five runs in 1.2 innings to San Diego on April 12, the team has used him in low-leverage situations. The organization has committed to pitching Oviedo sparingly. As a result, he likely won't offer much to fantasy managers in the short-run.