Maile elected free agency after being outrighted off the Pirates' 40-man roster Oct. 30, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Maile will presumably be in the market this winter for a minor-league deal with an organization that includes an invitation to big-league spring training. The 29-year-old catcher didn't see any action for the Pirates in 2020 after fracturing his right finger in summer camp and requiring season-ending surgery.