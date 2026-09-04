Weaver revealed Wednesday that he's been dealing with a severe case of poison ivy for more than three weeks that's made it difficult for him to sleep, Jose Negron of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The issue has not kept Weaver from being unavailable at any point, but he admitted that it's probably affected his performance. After collecting a 1.84 ERA and 45:11 K:BB in 44 frames for the Mets, Weaver holds a 5.79 ERA and 11:4 K:BB over 9.1 innings since being dealt to the Pirates. Weaver has also had a sinus cold recently, but he will be available out of the Pirates' bullpen Friday versus the Angels.