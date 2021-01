Escotto, Canaan Smith, Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure were traded from the Yankees to the Pirates in exchange for Jameson Taillon (elbow) on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Escotto will turn 19 years old in June and appeared in 45 games in the Dominican Summer League during 2019 with a .315/.429/.552 slash line, eight homer, 26 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 181 at-bats. He should head to the lower minors once he reports to the Pirates.