Nunez (shoulder) was activated from the 7-day injured list, per the MiLB's transaction log.
Nunez successfully rehabbed from a right shoulder impingement and has been given the green light to return. He's slashing .233/.313/.345 with six homers, 33 RBI and 28 runs scored through 62 contests at Triple-A Indianapolis this year.
More News
-
Pirates' Malcom Nunez: Cleared for rehab games•
-
Pirates' Malcom Nunez: Nears throwing workouts•
-
Pirates' Malcom Nunez: Shelved with shoulder issue•
-
Pirates' Malcom Nunez: Reassigned to minors camp•
-
Pirates' Malcom Nunez: Gets bump to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Malcom Nunez: Included in Quintana trade•