Nunez and Johan Oviedo were traded from the Cardinals to the Pirates on Monday in exchange for Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton.

Nunez is the only minor-leaguer in the deal. He's spent all of the season thus far at Double-A Springfield, posting a .255/.360/.463 slash line with 17 home runs, 66 RBI, 51 runs scored and four stolen bases in 85 games. The Pirates haven't announced if Nunez will initially report to Double-A Altoona or Triple-A Indianapolis to begin his time in the organization.