Pirates' Marcell Ozuna: Small signs of improvement
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ozuna went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Wednesday against the Nationals.
Ozuna drove in one of Pittsburgh's two runs with a single in the first inning. That extended his hitting streak to three games and continued some needed improvement, as he had only two hits across his first 39 at-bats of the year. During his modest three-game hit streak, Ozuna has one double, two RBI and a run scored.
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