The Pirates hope to have answers about Gonzales's (elbow) status "sooner rather than later," MLB.com reports.

There has been very little information available about Gonzales's status since he landed on the injured list April 14. He has consulted with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who ordered Gonzales to undergo additional testing. It appears that the results of the imaging are still unknown, but that information should eventually provide a clearer timeline for Gonzales's return to the mound.