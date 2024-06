Gonzales (forearm) will throw live batting practice at Double-A Altoona on Wednesday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

After throwing a handful of bullpen sessions since the beginning of June, Gonzales will now go up against live minor-league hitters as the next step in his rehab process. Assuming all goes well Wednesday, the 32-year-old lefty would likely begin playing in rehab games with Altoona shortly afterward.