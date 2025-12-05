default-cbs-image
The Pirates claimed Luciano off waivers from the Giants on Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Luciano was one of the best prospects in baseball a few years ago, but he has not progressed as hoped, slashing just .217/.286/.304 over 41 games in the majors and .227/.351/.401 at the Triple-A level. He's still just 24, though, so the Pirates felt he was worth a roll of the dice. Luciano -- who does not have minor-league options remaining -- has primarily been a shortstop but shifted to left field at Triple-A Sacramento in 2025. It's unclear at this point what position the Pirates have planned for him.

