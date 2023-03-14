Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Tuesday that Mathias is in consideration for starts at second base, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Mathias was just acquired from the Rangers last Wednesday for a player to be named later and has already made a strong impression during his short time in Pirates camp. Shelton noted that the second base competition is wide open at the moment and also suggested that Mathias could be an option in the corner outfield. The 28-year-old put up an .825 OPS in 91 major-league plate appearances last season between Milwaukee and Texas.