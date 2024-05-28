Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Tuesday in an interview with 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh that Perez (groin) will be placed on the 15-day injured list.

Perez suffered a left groin injury during Sunday's start against Atlanta, and while the severity is unclear at the moment, it's evidently bad enough that the left-hander will be sidelined for at least a couple weeks. Quinn Priester looms as an obvious candidate to replace Perez in the Pittsburgh rotation. Perez's next turn will come up Sunday in Toronto.