Perez (1-4) took the loss Friday versus Atlanta, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings with four strikeouts.

The 33-year-old veteran looked rusty in his return from the injured list after leaving a May 26 start -- coincidentally, also against Atlanta -- with a groin injury. Perez managed to last 92 pitches, finding the zone with only 39.1 percent of them, down significantly from his previous season average of 54.8 percent. The Pittsburgh southpaw's ERA now stands at 5.28 across 61.1 innings. He looks to bounce back in his next start, currently scheduled to be against the Cardinals at home.