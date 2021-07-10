Martin went 3-for-5 with his Northeast League-leading 16th homer for Double-A Altoona in Friday's doubleheader split with Akron.

The first baseman is red hot with seven home runs in his last seven games. Martin hit 35 homers in 2019 for Low-A Greensboro and High-A Bradenton, but the propensity for strikeouts has hindered his overall game. Martin's posted a 14:71 BB:K in 218 plate appearances in 2021 with Altoona after striking out 168 times in 2019. Still, the 22-year-old -- who's slashing .273/.339/.613 -- is due for a promotion to Triple-A with a possible September recall to Pittsburgh.