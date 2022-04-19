Martin is hitting .359/.375/.395 with two home runs, five doubles and three triples across 40 plate appearances at Triple-A Indianapolis.

Martin closed the 2021 campaign with a very brief stint at Triple-A Indianapolis, and he was assigned to the level to begin the 2022 season. His surface stats are extremely impressive, but he has struck out at 30 percent clip and walked only 2.5 percent of the time. In addition, his batting average is inflated by a .480 BABIP. It's possible that Martin gets a look in Pittsburgh at some point in the coming months, but he is not on the 40-man roster and the team has several viable options at first base.