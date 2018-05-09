Pirates' Mason Martin: Mashing, whiffing at Low-A
Martin is hitting .260/.366/.458 with four home runs and a 34:13 K:BB in 113 plate appearances with Low-A West Virginia.
The bat-only first baseman isn't mashing to the extent he did last year in the Gulf Coast League (.323 ISO, 198 wRC+), but he has still been 38 percent better than the average Sally League hitter in his first month against Low-A pitching as an 18-year-old. He doesn't project to develop into even an average defensive first baseman, so he will need to be an offensive monster to profile as a regular. The top thing he needs to work on is cutting down his 30.1 percent strikeout rate.
