The Pirates acquired Montgomery from the Rays on Friday in a three-team trade, Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.

Montgomery logged a 5.67 ERA and walked 27 over 46 innings with the Rays in 2025, but he also struck out 63 batters and, at 98.7 mph, has one of the hardest average four-seamer velocities in the game. The lefty has past starting experience, but the Pirates are likely to keep Montgomery in the bullpen, and he could work his way into high-leverage appearances.