Pirates' Matt Fraizer: Picked by Pittsburgh

The Pirates have selected Fraizer with the No. 95 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Injuries limited Fraizer to just 19 games this season, but they did not stop him from hitting .412 with nine extra-base hits for Arizona. He showed a good eye at the plate, striking out just six times over 85 at-bats, and is an exceptional athlete, which bodes well for his chances of sticking in center field.