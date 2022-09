Gorski (quadriceps) was activated off of the 60-day injured list by Double-A Altoona on Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The 24-year-old outfield prospect has been kept out of action since late-June after straining his quadriceps. Before he went down, he was slashing .294/..374/.560 with 23 RBI and eight stolen bases in Double-A. As long as he continues to be a weapon on offense, he figures to be on track to join the big league club at some point down the line.